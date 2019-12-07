Dec. 21–22: Pop-up winter market on Carlaw

Withrow’s winter market is back at Crow’s Theatre, 345 Carlaw St., on Dec. 21 and 22.

Locally handcrafted goods, artisanal foods and farm produce are brought together to provide unique gifts and holiday treats.

Crow’s Theatre has invited a mix of farmers, artisan food vendors, and local makers crafters to share their wares.

Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and the site is wheelchair accessible.

The event is hosted by the Withrow Park Farmers’ Market and supported by Meridian Credit Union.

For more information check the Facebook page.

About this article: