Dec. 21–30: Cinderella comes to the east end

Torrent Productions returns with its third annual production to Toronto’s east end this holiday season with Cinderella: A Merry Magical Pantomime .

It premieres at the Royal Canadian Legion, 243 Coxwell Ave. at Gerrard Street East on Dec. 21 and runs for 12 shows only until Dec. 30.

Husband-and-wife team — and long-time east enders — Rob Torr and Dora Award-winning choreographer Stephanie Graham of Torrent Productions produce again after their successful run of Robin Hood: A Merry Magical Pantomime in 2016 and Pinocchio: A Merry Magical Pantomime in 2017.

Cinderella features a cast of award-winning musical theatre veterans with credits from across the country.

Performances are:

• Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

• Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.;

• Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.;

• Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.;

• Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available via 1-800-838-3006, or online, or at the door.

