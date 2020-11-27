Dec. 5–Jan. 3: Visit Holiday Corner in east end

Crow’s Theatre and restaurant Gare de l’Est are starting a new east end holiday tradition, creating the Dundas and Carlaw Holiday Corner.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 5 at dusk, the theatre will unveil a festive window installation across its 15 windows at the Streetcar Crowsnest arts centre at the corner of Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

The display can be seen daily until Jan. 3, though it’s best viewed after dusk.

On weekends Gare de l’Est will offer holiday treats and warm drinks, including mulled wine and cocoa, for visitors. They’ll be available Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event also gives neighbours a chance to celebrate the newly opened street corner parkette.

“We’re turning the street corner into a cozy, enchanting and pandemic-friendly space where the neighbourhood, and especially families, can be delighted by a beautiful piece of art on a cold winter night,” says Marie Farsi, Crow’s associate artistic director.

For more information, see the Crow’s Theatre website.

