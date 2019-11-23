Dec. 7–8: Leslieville holiday flea market

The Leslieville Flea Holiday Market is back for its seventh year for two days at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 70 Queen St. E.

It’s open on both Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 65 vendors are selling vintage and handcrafted items at the market.

The whole family can also enjoy activities, including an old school phone booth and pictures with Santa, all sponsored by The Leslieville Residents Association.

Holiday goodies, chocolate, coffee and gifts for foodies are also available.

Admission is free.

