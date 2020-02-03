Streeter

Feb. 17—March 29: Four installations in Beaches’ Winter Stations

Lifeguard towers transformed into art

Winter Stations are returning to the Beaches with four new public art installations for the sixth year transforming lifeguard posts along Toronto’s east-end shores.

Artists and designers from around the world have been invited to create pieces with the theme Beyond the Five Senses.

The winning entries this year are “Noodle Feed” from Austria, “Kaleidoscope of the Senses” from Scotland, “Mirage” from Spain, and “The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble” from Toronto Centennial College.

The installations are on show from Feb. 17 to March 29 across Balmy, Kew and Ashbridges Bay beaches between Woodbine and Victoria Park avenues.

Feb 3 2020
