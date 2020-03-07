Feb. 17—March 29: Winter Stations continue at Woodbine

Winter Stations continue until March 29 at Woodbine Beach with four public art installations transforming lifeguard posts along Toronto’s east-end shores.

Artists and designers from around the world have been invited to create pieces with the theme Beyond the Five Senses.

The winning entries this year are “Noodle Feed” from Austria, “Kaleidoscope of the Senses” from Scotland, “Mirage” from Spain, and “The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble” from Toronto Centennial College.

The installations are on show from Feb. 17 to March 29 across Balmy, Kew and Ashbridges Bay beaches between Woodbine and Victoria Park avenues.

