Feb. 4, March 4: Attend TEDx digital events

TEDxToronto has announced its next slate of speakers, set to present at the Winter portions of its digital event series, “Uncharted.”

In its 12th year, the series of presentations is hosted on a live event platform that allows exclusive access to breakout sessions with the speakers where conversation may continue.

In the recent fall session, speakers explored themes such as issues in our food and childcare systems, how to become a better ally and live an authentic life, humanizing AI and economics, and the effects of COVID-19 on our communities and globally. This next group of speakers — made up of change-makers — will continue the discussion of how we can continue to navigate the uncharted waters we all find ourselves in.

Speakers on Feb. 4 are:

• Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, award-winning actor best known for his role as family patriarch Appa in Kim’s Convenience.

• Clean energy innovator Phil De Luna, who leads a $57-million research program to develop disruptive technologies to decarbonize Canada.

• Researcher and health equity champion Lydia-Joi Marshall.

• Chenny Xia, experience designer, technologist, and serial entrepreneur focused on creating a more equitable healthcare system through decolonization.

Speakers on March 4 are:

• Jason van Bruggen, a filmmaker and photographer based in Canada.

• Author Jay Pitter, an award-winning placemaker whose practice mitigates growing divides in cities across North America.

• Professor of law and strategic management Gillian Hadfield, director of the Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society.

• Ryan DeCaire, Mohawk language learner and teacher, who is working to revitalize Kanien’kéha and developing advanced oral proficiency in adults.

Tickets and more information are available online. Season passes, including both digital events, are available for $25, and individual events are $15. A limited number of student and subsidized tickets are also available for those who qualify.

