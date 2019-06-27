Streeter

July 11: Discover past and present of Dundas-Carlaw

Heritage Toronto tour of former industrial area adapted for residential and cultural

You can discover the Dundas-Carlaw area’s industrial past and learn how this modern neighbourhood was created at Heritage Toronto’s tour on July 11.

Heritage Toronto’s first plaque district, this was once the site of international companies that employed thousands of workers in Toronto’s east end. Today, the neighbourhood is a thriving residential and cultural hub known for the adaptive reuse of its factories.

The tour begins at John Chang Neighbourhood Park, 50 Colgate Ave. at 6:30 p.m. and ends at Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street East, 388 Carlaw Ave., at 8 p.m.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

