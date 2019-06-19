Streeter

July 3–13: The story of Fox Woman at Crow’s Theatre

Flamenco dance and guitar duo act out the Siberian myth at the Fringe

Palabra Flamenco presents Fox Woman, a 45-minute depth-charge of flamenco dance and music combined with oral storytelling. When a mysterious and powerful fox woman appears unexpectedly in his hut, a lonely hunter is forced to choose between the wild and the tamed.

Dancer Denise Yeo retells this Siberian myth accompanied by her husband, accomplished flamenco guitarist Gareth Owen.

It’s running during the Toronto Fringe Festival at Streetcar Crowsnest Studio, 345 Carlaw Ave., on the following schedule:

• July 3, 6:45 p.m.,
• July 5, 9:30 p.m.,
• July 6, 8:30 p.m.,
• July 7, 3:15 p.m.,
• July 9, 4:30 p.m.,
• July 11, 6 p.m.,
• July 13, 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $11, purchased online or by telephone at 416-966-1062.

More information is at the Fox woman website.

Jun 19 2019
