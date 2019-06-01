June 15: Comedy show part of fundraiser at Redwood

The Redwood Theatre at 1300 Gerrard St. E. is hosting a comedy show fundraiser with some of Canada’s top comedians donating their performances on June 15.

Funds are being raised for Story Book Farm Primate Sanctuary, Canada’s only monkey sanctuary and home to 19 primates including Darwin, the Ikea monkey. After successfully advocating for research monkeys to be allowed to retire instead of euthanized, last year the sanctuary also became home for Cody, Cedric, and Pugsley — the first monkeys to be retired.

Along with a standup comedy show, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and monkey merchandise will also be available.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m., running to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

