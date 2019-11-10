Nov. 24: Santa’s parade in the Upper Beaches

The annual Hamper’s Santa Claus Parade in the Beaches takes place on Sunday, Nov. 24 this year, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The businesses of Kingston Road Village and Community Centre 55 present the parade that starts at Victoria Park and Kingston Road, travels west to Walter Street, and turns north to Community Centre 55.

The parade features marching bands, floats, and costumed characters. Letters to Santa will be collected.

The family fun doesn’t stop after the parade. At Community Centre 55, children can engage in crafts and get photos with Santa and everyone can enjoy a barbecue.

About this article: