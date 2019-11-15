Streeter

Nov. 29: Light up the Beach boardwalk

Soup, hot drinks and festive songs part of tree-lighting spectacle

It’s become a Beach holiday tradition. On Friday, Nov. 29 starting at 7 p.m., Santa uses his magic to light up the boardwalk in the Beaches.

The Declute Light Up the Beach event also includes hot drinks, gourmet soup from Velouté Bistro and festive songs at the foot of Leuty Avenue .

Michael Garron Hospital Foundation will be on site to accept donations and help support mental health and addiction services in the community.

Sponsored by DeClute Real Estate, Light Up The Beach was conceived as a way of making the Boardwalk and Beach a destination for local residents in the cold winter months.

Every fall Christmas lights are strung as as high as 65 feet above the boardwalk through the trees, employing 80,000 LED bulbs on 20,000 feet of wire.

