Play golf at a city course: Starting April 1

Toronto has announced all five of its golf courses are opening for the 2021 season on Thursday — several days ahead of schedule.

Opening April 1 are city-run courses at Humber Valley, Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter, according to a news release today.

Guidelines have been developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health, including physical distancing between golfers and disinfection of equipment and surfaces, the city said in a press release today.

“Golf lends itself well to independent play and these courses provide ample space to ensure that people can stay apart from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who is also chair of the city’s infrastructure and environment committee.

Tee times will be 10 minutes apart, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at dusk.

The schedule is expected to sell out quickly, so golfers are encouraged to book early. Call the following numbers:

Dentonia Park (416) 392-2558

Don Valley (416) 392-2465

Humber Valley (416) 392-2488

Scarlett Woods (416) 392-2484

Tam O’Shanter (416) 392-2547

See more information on the city’s golf page.

