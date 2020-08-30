Streeter

Sept. 13: Shop at the Leslieville Flea

Market returns to Queen Street East

Venders of vintage and handcrafted goods are back at the Leslieville Flea on Sunday, Aug. 9.

They promise to have lots of space to spread out, wander around and shop at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all public health measures in place.

Face masks will be required of all vendors and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask.

For more information see the Fleas’s website.

Posted: Aug 30 2020 1:27 pm
Filed in: Business & Shopping  THINGS TO DO
