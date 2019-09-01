Streeter

Sept. 15: Leslieville Flea at Ashbridge Estate

Free admission to flea market on Queen

The Leslieville Flea is a curated flea market that sells vintage and handcrafted goods.

This year it is held at the Ashbridge Estate, 1444 Queen St. E., with over two acres of green space ion which to explore food, beer, music and vintage and handcrafted goods.

Coming dates are Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

More information at the Leslieville Flea online.

Posted: Sep 1 2019
