Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Business & Shopping THINGS TO DO 

Sundays: Keep shopping at Leslieville Farmers’ Market

Order online or visit in person with physical distancing

0 Comment , ,

The Leslieville Farmers’ Market continues. You can shop online for pickup or visit the market in person every Sunday at Ashbridge’s Bay Park.

The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from

You can also order online at the virtual market every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pickup on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Shoppers are asked to wear a mask or face covering. The market is following a one-way street design that allows people to keep physical distance.

More information at the market’s website.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 27 2020 1:07 pm
Filed in: Business & Shopping  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Leaside Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

Wednesdays: Bloor-Borden farmers’ market continues

Streeter staff Comments Off on Wednesdays: Bloor-Borden farmers’ market continues
farmer's market header

Tuesdays: Go to East York Farmers’ Market

Eric McMillan 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *