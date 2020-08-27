Sundays: Keep shopping at Leslieville Farmers’ Market
Order online or visit in person with physical distancing
The Leslieville Farmers’ Market continues. You can shop online for pickup or visit the market in person every Sunday at Ashbridge’s Bay Park.
The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from
You can also order online at the virtual market every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pickup on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Shoppers are asked to wear a mask or face covering. The market is following a one-way street design that allows people to keep physical distance.
More information at the market’s website.
