Sundays: Keep shopping at Leslieville Farmers’ Market

The Leslieville Farmers’ Market continues. You can shop online for pickup or visit the market in person every Sunday at Ashbridge’s Bay Park.

The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from

You can also order online at the virtual market every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pickup on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Shoppers are asked to wear a mask or face covering. The market is following a one-way street design that allows people to keep physical distance.

More information at the market’s website.

About this article: