Sundays: Leslieville farmers’ market on into October

Now in its ninth year, the Leslieville Farmer’s Market is running throughout the summer at Jonathan Ashbridge Park between Queen Street East and Eastern Avenue, four blocks west of Coxwell Avenue.

It’s every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. right into October.

Guest vendors include Bolo Soup+Bread, Pasta Tucci, Fifth Town Artisan Cheese, Heal Doggy Plant Based Kitchen, Sunflower Huron Oil, Ahimsa Eco, Maestro Tea, Windswept Cider and Southbrook Organic Vineyards.

Kids activities and music by live bands and performers are also part of the market.

