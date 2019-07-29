Streeter

Sundays: Music at Kew Gardens

Free concerts in the bandshell through July and August

The Beach Village BIA presents the third annual summer Music in the Park series. The series takes place in Kew Gardens in the Alex Christie Bandshell, in the heart of The Beach from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays in July and August.

Some of Toronto’s and Canada’s best performers, spanning multiple genres are presented. Performers coming up are:

• Aug. 4 – Toronto All Stars Steel Orchestra
• Aug. 11 – The Arsenals
• Aug. 18 – Whiskey Jack
• Aug. 25 – David Leask

