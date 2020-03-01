Sundays: Winter Stations Art Pop-Ups continue

Local businesses in the Beach are inviting community members to explore this year’s Winter Stations theme, “Beyond the Five Senses,” with some unique art pop-ups.

The events take place Sundays during Winter Stations at 1961 Queens St. E. (the former Whitlocks Restaurant).

They’re free but registration is online. See the East End Arts website for more information and registration.

Still to come are the following workshops:

• “SMELL” — March 8, 1–4 p.m., Beach Bath & Wild Foraging Workshop with North Shore Apothecary

• “HEAR” — March 15, 1–4 p.m., Local Live Music Performance with Artery Collective

• “TOUCH” — March 22, 1–4 p.m,. Felt Sculpture Workshop with Wendy Anderson

The pop-ups program is presented by The Beach Village BIA, East End Arts, Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford’s Office, and Winter Stations.

About this article: