To April 6: Show love for the city with online festival

Celebrate Toronto continues as month-long virtual event

Celebrate Toronto is honouring the city’s 187th Anniversary as a virtual festival, titled “Let’s Rebuild, Reconnect, and Show Love” for Toronto and its small businesses.

Running every day from March 6 to April 6, Celeb rate Toronto presents a live show featuring local musicians: New Choir, Queen Pepper, and Queens Own Rifles, and the event’s own DJ Video Dance Party.

You can also shop the Toronto Made Market, a curated online market featuring local businesses and artists.

Online games include Toronto Trivia, ColourTO, Photo Contests and the #RemiDanceChallenge. Prizes and giveaways will be announced weekly.

You can find out more at the Celebrate Toronto website, by phone at (416) -902-3973 or by email.

Mar 19 2021 1:19 pm
