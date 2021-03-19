To April 6: Show love for the city with online festival

Celebrate Toronto is honouring the city’s 187th Anniversary as a virtual festival, titled “Let’s Rebuild, Reconnect, and Show Love” for Toronto and its small businesses.
Running every day from March 6 to April 6, Celeb rate Toronto presents a live show featuring local musicians: New Choir, Queen Pepper, and Queens Own Rifles, and the event’s own DJ Video Dance Party.
You can also shop the Toronto Made Market, a curated online market featuring local businesses and artists.
Online games include Toronto Trivia, ColourTO, Photo Contests and the #RemiDanceChallenge. Prizes and giveaways will be announced weekly.
You can find out more at the Celebrate Toronto website, by phone at (416) -902-3973 or by email.
About this article:
By: Streeter staff
Posted: Mar 19 2021 1:19 pm
Filed in: Festivals • THINGS TO DO
Edition: Beaches-Leslieville • Central Toronto • Davenport • Don Valley • Forest Hill • Lawrence West • Leaside • North Toronto • Riverdale-East York • York Mills
Neighbourhood: Allenby • Bay Street Corridor • Beach Hill • Beach Triangle • Bedford Park • Beechborough • Bennington Heights • Bermondsey • Blake-Jones • Bridle Path • Broadview North • Brockton Village • Cabbagetown • Caledonia-Fairbank • Caribou Park • Carleton Village • Casa Loma • Chaplin Estates • Christie Pits • Church and Wellesley • Crescent Town • Cricket Club • Davenport • Davisville • Deer Park • Don Mills • Dovercourt Park • Dufferin-Grove • Earlscourt • East Danforth • Flemingdon Park • Forest Hill North • Forest Hill South • Garden District • Glen Park • Grange Park • Graydon Hall • Greenwood-Coxwell • Harbord Village • Hoggs Hollow • Humewood-Cedarvle • Junction Triangle • Kensington • Lawrence Heights • Lawrence Manor • Lawrence Park • Leaside • Ledbury Park • Leslieville • Little Portugal • Lytton Park • Maple Leaf • Moore Park • Mount Pleasant • Mt. Pleasant • North Fairbank • North Leaside • Oakwood Village • Old East York • Palmerston-Little Italy • Parkview-Hills • Parkwoods • Parma Court • Playter Estates • Regal Heights • Riverdale • Riverside • Rosedale • Seaton Village • Silver Hills • Silverthorn • South Hill • St. Andrews • St. James Town • Studio District • Summerhill • Sunnybrook • Teddington Park • The Annex • The Beach • Thorncliffe Park • Topham Park • Trinity-Bellwoods • University • Upper Beaches • Victoria Village • Wallace Emerson • Wanless Park • Windfields • Woodbine Gardens • Woodbine Heights • Wychwood • Yonge-Eglinton • York Mills • Yorkdale • Yorkville
Tagged: Celebrate Toronto