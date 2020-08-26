Wednesdays: Ride a bike for free
Bike Share offers 24 hours of 30-minute, station-to-station trips weekly through September
Thanks to its partners at CAA South Central Ontario, Bike Share Toronto is letting riders ride for free every Wednesday in September.
You can take out a bike for up to 30 minutes, return the bike to any station, and take out another bike for another 30 minutes for unlimited station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours — without charge.
To get started, visit a station kiosk or download the PBSC/CycleFinder app. Select “Buy a Pass” on a kiosk touch screen or on the app, select “$0 One-Day Pass” and follow the onscreen instructions.
Free Ride Wednesdays is available to all, whether you’re a CAA Member or not.
About this article: