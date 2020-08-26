Wednesdays: Ride a bike for free

Thanks to its partners at CAA South Central Ontario, Bike Share Toronto is letting riders ride for free every Wednesday in September.

You can take out a bike for up to 30 minutes, return the bike to any station, and take out another bike for another 30 minutes for unlimited station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours — without charge.

To get started, visit a station kiosk or download the PBSC/CycleFinder app. Select “Buy a Pass” on a kiosk touch screen or on the app, select “$0 One-Day Pass” and follow the onscreen instructions.

Free Ride Wednesdays is available to all, whether you’re a CAA Member or not.

About this article: