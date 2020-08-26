Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO 

Wednesdays: Ride a bike for free

Bike Share offers 24 hours of 30-minute, station-to-station trips weekly through September

0 Comment ,

Thanks to its partners at CAA South Central Ontario, Bike Share Toronto is letting riders ride for free every Wednesday in September.

You can take out a bike for up to 30 minutes, return the bike to any station, and take out another bike for another 30 minutes for unlimited station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours — without charge.

To get started, visit a station kiosk or download the PBSC/CycleFinder app. Select “Buy a Pass” on a kiosk touch screen or on the app, select “$0 One-Day Pass” and follow the onscreen instructions.

Free Ride Wednesdays is available to all, whether you’re a CAA Member or not.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 26 2020 9:29 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: July–August 2019

Streeter staff Comments Off on Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: July–August 2019

Bike Share stations in the works for Forest Hill

Eric Emin Wood Comments Off on Bike Share stations in the works for Forest Hill
Bike Share at Neville Loop

East end benefits from rapid Bike Share expansion in 2019

Eric McMillan Comments Off on East end benefits from rapid Bike Share expansion in 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *