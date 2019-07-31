Wednesdays: Summer movie nights in the Beach

Beach Village Movie Nights take place every Wednesday evening in July and August, starting at dusk (9–9:30 p.m.).

Movies screenings rotate between Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens Park, 131 Glen Manor Dr.

Admission and popcorn are free.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 8 p.m. each night.

The remaining movie schedule for this season is as follows:

July 31, Spiderman into the Spiderverse (Kew Gardens)

Aug. 7, The Sandlot (Ivan Forrest)

Aug. 14, Pitch Perfect 3 (Kew Gardens)

Aug. 21, First Man (Ivan Forrest)

Aug. 28, Crazy Rich Asians (Kew Gardens)

