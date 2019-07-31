Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Arts & Music Events THINGS TO DO 

Wednesdays: Summer movie nights in the Beach

Free film screenings (and popcorn) in two local parks

0 Comment , , ,

Beach Village Movie Nights take place every Wednesday evening in July and August, starting at dusk (9–9:30 p.m.).

Movies screenings rotate between Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens Park, 131 Glen Manor Dr.

Admission and popcorn are free.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 8 p.m. each night.

The remaining movie schedule for this season is as follows:

July 31, Spiderman into the Spiderverse (Kew Gardens)
Aug. 7, The Sandlot (Ivan Forrest)
Aug. 14, Pitch Perfect 3 (Kew Gardens)
Aug. 21, First Man (Ivan Forrest)
Aug. 28, Crazy Rich Asians (Kew Gardens)

For more information, see online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 31 2019 5:32 pm
Filed in: Arts & Music Events  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

June 15: Get a free shrub at Leslieville fest

Streeter staff Comments Off on June 15: Get a free shrub at Leslieville fest

Film editor beams with pride at screen awards nomination

Brian Baker Comments Off on Film editor beams with pride at screen awards nomination
tree festival header

June 15: Tree festival in Leslieville

Streeter staff Comments Off on June 15: Tree festival in Leslieville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *