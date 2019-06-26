Streeter

Wednesdays: Summer movie nights in the Beach

Free film screenings (and popcorn) in two local parks

Beach Village Movie Nights take place every Wednesday evening in July and August, starting at dusk (9–9:30 p.m.).

Movies screenings rotate between Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., and Ivan Forrest Gardens Park, 131 Glen Manor Dr.

Admission and popcorn are free.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 8 p.m. each night.

The movie schedule and locations are as follows:

July 3, Black Panther (Kew Gardens)
July 10, Bohemian Rhapsody (Ivan Forrest)
July 17, Mary Poppins Returns (Kew Gardens)
July 24, Beetlejuice (Ivan Forrest)
July 31, Spiderman into the Spiderverse (Kew Gardens)
Aug. 7, The Sandlot (Ivan Forrest)
Aug. 14, Pitch Perfect 3 (Kew Gardens)
Aug. 21, First Man (Ivan Forrest)
Aug. 28, Crazy Rich Asians (Kew Gardens)

For more information, see online.

Posted: Jun 26 2019 5:17 pm
