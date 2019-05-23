Central Toronto Daily Update

Two men sought in Bloor-Bay assault

Police are looking for two men about 11 months after a man walking near Bloor and Bay streets became involved in an altercation and was reportedly punched. The assault on June 22, 2018 at about 11:30 p.m. was stopped by people passing by, police say in a May 23 press release. They are looking for two white males of 25 to 30 years old, weighing 170 to 180 pounds and with short dark hair. One was wearing a white t-shirt, and the other was unshaven. Investigators say they would also like to speak to the two passersby who stopped the assault but left before police could speak to them.

Harbord Villagers, order free tree now

You can pick up one or two free trees or shrubs from Tree for Me at the Harbord Village Plant Fair on June 2. But you have to order them ahead of time. Read more about it in our Things To Do listing for the plant fair.

Reduced parking for Estonian Centre pass committee

Toronto’s committee of adjustment has approved an application to join the properties at 9 and 11 Madison Ave., site of the planned new Estonian Centre, along with five zoning variance requests. One of the zoning variances would reduce the parking requirement from 19 to zero parking spots. In a split decision the committee supported the variance on the condition the developer establish 19 parking spots within 300 metres from the site and resolve the issues of servicing the site for garbage removal and incoming supplies, according to a report in the Estonian World Review.

Petition supports café’s patio plans

As of May 23, more than 58 Harbord Village residents have signed a petition at Change.org in favour of Boulevard Café renovating its dilapidated patio at 356 College St. The petition urges the Toronto and East York Community Council to approve the patio application. The application has been opposed by the local residents association which wants the city to turn the site into green space.

About this article: