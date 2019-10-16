Central Toronto Daily Updates

Arrest after alleged ride sharing incident

A man has been arrested after a woman claimed a driver who picked her up near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue early Sunday morning sexually assaulted her. See the story.

Explore former “suburb for the wealthy” with the ROM

Tomorrow the Royal Ontario Museum leads a walking tour of the prestigious enclave, Rosedale, the suburb of choice for Toronto’s wealthy citizens in the early 1900s, viewing a national historic site and impressive domestic architecture built more than 150 years old 150 years. See more about this free event in the Things To Do listings.

Seance at local landmark shakes reporter

Brian Baker reports on his experience visiting George Brown House to take part in mentalist Jaymes White’s paranormal presentation. The frightening event runs until the end of November. See Baker’s account in his latest Blast Radius column.

Story continues below ad

Memories of that fateful night — a year later

Former residents of 650 Parliament St. are still displaced more than one year after the devastating high-rise fire that forced their evacuation. Zeba Khan talks to the evacuees who have just received a further postponement of the day they can return to their St. Jamestown homes. Read her account in the news section.

About this article: