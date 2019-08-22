Streeter

candle held high for 650 Parliament St. homes
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter HOPE OF RETURN: Residents held a candlelight vigil for the St. Jamestown apartments they had to leave a year ago after a fire.
Evacuated Parliament Street residents hold vigil for their homes

Return date now stretches to 15 months after devastating fire

Residents of 650 Parliament St. and their supporters held a candlelight vigil in St. Jamestown yesterday evening to mark one year since they were evacuated from their apartments after a devastating fire.

About 1,500 people left their homes last August and still don’t know when they can return.

Alexei Malakhov/StreeterCIRCLE OF LIGHT: The candlelight vigil for 650 Parliament Street as seen from above — from a neighbouring apartment building.

Toronto mayor John Tory and Toronto-Centre councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam attended the vigil and spoke in support, while residents recounted their experiences on the day of the fire and since as they have sought word on when they can come back to their apartments.

Alexei Malakhov/StreeterWORDS OF SUPPORT: Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, in pink, and Mayor John Tory, with microphone, spoke early in the evening.

Residents have faced repeated delays in their expected day of return. In the latest series of postponements, they were told in March that the return date of June was being pushed back to August.

Now building management is saying repairs will not b e completed until November, 15 months after the evacuation, and even then it might take longer to get safety clearance from the city.

Alexei Malakhov/StreeterVIGILANT: Residents held the vigil as word came that their return to their homes was being pushed back to November at the earliest.

