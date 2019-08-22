Evacuated Parliament Street residents hold vigil for their homes

Residents of 650 Parliament St. and their supporters held a candlelight vigil in St. Jamestown yesterday evening to mark one year since they were evacuated from their apartments after a devastating fire.

About 1,500 people left their homes last August and still don’t know when they can return.

Toronto mayor John Tory and Toronto-Centre councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam attended the vigil and spoke in support, while residents recounted their experiences on the day of the fire and since as they have sought word on when they can come back to their apartments.

Residents have faced repeated delays in their expected day of return. In the latest series of postponements, they were told in March that the return date of June was being pushed back to August.

Now building management is saying repairs will not b e completed until November, 15 months after the evacuation, and even then it might take longer to get safety clearance from the city.

About this article: