Abduction attempt failed on Rosedale street, police report

An attempt to abduct a 14-year-old girl from a Rosedale street failed more than two weeks ago, Toronto police revealed Monday.

The March 25 news release from police reported the girl had been walking near Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road on March 7 at about 8:10 a.m. when she was followed a short distance by a car driven by an unknown man.

A short time later the man allegedly approached the girl from behind and asked her to get into the car, a small black four-door sedan. When she refused he grabbed her hand and tried to pull her in, but she broke away and fled the area, police said.

The man is described as being black, in his late 20s to early 30s and six feet tall. He had a thin build, short or shaved head, and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and black sweat pants.

