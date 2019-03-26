Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Abduction attempt reported
STREETER FILE PHOTO ABDUCTION ATTEMPT: A girl, 14, broke free of a man trying to pull her into a car on a Rosedale street, police have reported.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Abduction attempt failed on Rosedale street, police report

Girl escaped clutches of driver more than two weeks ago

0 Comment , , ,

An attempt to abduct a 14-year-old girl from a Rosedale street failed more than two weeks ago, Toronto police revealed Monday.

The March 25 news release from police reported the girl had been walking near Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road on March 7 at about 8:10 a.m. when she was followed a short distance by a car driven by an unknown man. 

A short time later the man allegedly approached the girl from behind and asked her to get into the car, a small black four-door sedan. When she refused he grabbed her hand and tried to pull her in, but she broke away and fled the area, police said.

The man is described as being black, in his late 20s to early 30s and six feet tall. He had a thin build, short or shaved head, and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and black sweat pants.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 26 2019 7:30 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Man sought following incident in Lytton Park

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man sought following incident in Lytton Park

New indecent act charge for lawyer

Shawn Star Comments Off on New indecent act charge for lawyer

Retired principal charged with fraud

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Retired principal charged with fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *