police make arrest for attempted murder
Streeter File Photo ARREST MADE: A 20-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges after an alleged stabbing in the Church and Wellesley area.
NEWS 

Arrest for attempted murder in Church and Wellesley

Man, 40, sent to hospital with stabbing wounds; man, 20, arrested shortly after

Police made a quick arrest for attempted murder after a 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the area of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at about 3:30 a.m. today.

The man was reportedly involved in an altercation with a number of people before he was stabbed.

After police arrived, the victim was transported to hospital with serious, though non-life-threatening, injuries.

The alleged culprit was identified and found with the help of 51 Division’s neighbourhood community officers, police said.

Twenty-year-old Zelt Felix of no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and three counts of failure to comply with release orders.

He is to appear in court on Nov. 6.

Police said they would like to thank the public and local community groups for assistance in the investigation.

