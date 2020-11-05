Arrest for attempted murder in Church and Wellesley

Police made a quick arrest for attempted murder after a 40-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the area of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at about 3:30 a.m. today.

The man was reportedly involved in an altercation with a number of people before he was stabbed.

After police arrived, the victim was transported to hospital with serious, though non-life-threatening, injuries.

Story continues after ad

The alleged culprit was identified and found with the help of 51 Division’s neighbourhood community officers, police said.

Twenty-year-old Zelt Felix of no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and three counts of failure to comply with release orders.

He is to appear in court on Nov. 6.

Police said they would like to thank the public and local community groups for assistance in the investigation.

About this article: