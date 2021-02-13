COVID-19 cases at Seaton House homeless shelter rise to 43

The city is struggling to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the Seaton House shelter for homeless men at 339 George St.

Since an outbreak — meaning two or more cases within 14 days — was declared at the shelter on January, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 has grown to 43 clients and staff, the city said in a news release yesterday.

This is more than double the 20 cases reported 10 days ago.

Clients who tested positive or are high-risk close contacts have been sent to another site with supports to help them recover.

“The City wishes everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Those affected at Seaton House have been screened for COVID-19 variants, but the City has not received any positive test results for variants, according to the release.

New measures

After previous reports of positive cases at Seaton House, the city said it was implementing measures at the shelter to try to control the outbreak.

This time a set of infection prevention and control measures have been outlined under direction of Toronto Public Health. They include physical distancing in all areas of the shelter, use of masks for staff at all times and for clients in common areas, daily screening and monitoring and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Seaton House, located on a rundown stretch of George Street, is slated to undergo a transformation, as part of a neighbourhood revitalization project planned by the city and province.

