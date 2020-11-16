Streeter

Oxford Street fire scene
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter FIRE SITE: Police and firefighters watch a house on Oxford Street that was hit by fire early this morning.
‘Extensive damages’ in Oxford Street house fire—again?

Two-alarm blaze hits vacant Kensington-area house early this morning, seemingly not for the first time

A Kensington Market house suffered about $400,000 in damages from a fire early this morning, according to fire officials, though it may not be the first time in recent history that flames have struck the building.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 16 Oxford St. at about 2:15 a.m.

It was considered a two-alarm fire, which means 10 to 13 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Thee two-storey, detached house was vacant, so no residents were injured in the fire, despite “extensive damages,” said district fire chief Joe Bennett of Toronto Fire Services.

One firefighter was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The building appears to be half of a formerly semi-detached house, and sits beside an empty lot.

Oxford Street house side view
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterSIDE VIEW: Fire damages are seen in photo taken at noon today.

Charred results of the fire are visible through the front windows of the house, as well as in the attic and on the roof of the side of the house facing the lot.

However, an image taken from Google Street View, with a capture date of May 2019, shows similar — though not identical — fire damage, especially on the upper part of the side of the house.

Google image of house
GoogleOLD FIRE: Google image of the same house in May 2019 shows similar damage.

TFS officials could not say yet whether the same building had been hit by fire more than once, or whether the other half of the structure had been taken out by fire.

Investigators are on the scene, looking into the cause of the fire. Their report, expected tomorrow, may indicate whether the building has been targeted repeatedly by fire, officials said.

