‘Extensive damages’ in Oxford Street house fire—again?

A Kensington Market house suffered about $400,000 in damages from a fire early this morning, according to fire officials, though it may not be the first time in recent history that flames have struck the building.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 16 Oxford St. at about 2:15 a.m.

It was considered a two-alarm fire, which means 10 to 13 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Story continues after ad

Thee two-storey, detached house was vacant, so no residents were injured in the fire, despite “extensive damages,” said district fire chief Joe Bennett of Toronto Fire Services.

One firefighter was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The building appears to be half of a formerly semi-detached house, and sits beside an empty lot.

Charred results of the fire are visible through the front windows of the house, as well as in the attic and on the roof of the side of the house facing the lot.

However, an image taken from Google Street View, with a capture date of May 2019, shows similar — though not identical — fire damage, especially on the upper part of the side of the house.

TFS officials could not say yet whether the same building had been hit by fire more than once, or whether the other half of the structure had been taken out by fire.

Investigators are on the scene, looking into the cause of the fire. Their report, expected tomorrow, may indicate whether the building has been targeted repeatedly by fire, officials said.

About this article: