police lay first-degree murder charge
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter ARREST: Police, shown on Mathersfield Drive shortly after shooting, have arrested a man, 20, for murder.
First-degree murder charged two months after Rosedale shooting

20-year-old arrested after homicide investigation of shooting in laneway

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder for the January shooting in north Rosedale, police said in a news release today.

Sirac Tesfay, 23, of Toronto died from injuries in the alleged shooting near Mathersfield Drive, and a woman, 27, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said their homicide investigation led to the arrest on March 30, about two months after the shooting.

On Jan. 29 at about 8 p.m., officers were called to the scene in a laneway running beside and behind houses on Mathersfield next to a railway barrier and close to the Pricefield Road field and playground, in an area sometimes considered part of Summerhill.

There they found the wounded man and woman. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said at the time.

Henok Mesgena, 20, of Toronto, faces charges of both first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He appeared in court on March 31.

Posted: Apr 1 2021 2:32 pm
