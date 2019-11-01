Halloween horror at fraternity party as five stabbed

A male and a female trying to crash a fraternity house party on Madison Avenue went on a slashing and stabbing rampage, wounding five people inside, just before midnight on Oct. 31, police report.

A 19-year-old man and 15-year-old girl were arrested and charged with several counts including attempted murder.

Officers were called to 22 Madison Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report of multiple stabbings, according to a police press release today.

Earlier media accounts said police were responding to reports of a raucous party of about 200 people that was getting out of control.

Police say the incident began when a man and a girl were denied entry to a private party being held at the address, which houses the Theta Delta Chi fraternity at the University of Toronto.

The two allegedly forced their way into house, slashing and stabbing people inside, as well as outside as they left.

Five people were injured, including one with life-threatening injuries, police say.

One suspect was reportedly arrested in the area about an hour after police arrived and a second was arrested later in the early hours of Nov. 1.

Jacob Alves, 19, of no fixed address, and a 15-year-old girl, of Richmond Hill, each face three charges of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and attempted murder.

They are scheduled to appear separately in court on Nov.1.

The investigation of the stabbing is ongoing, police say.

