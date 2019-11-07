Heinl brings its renowned violin business to Cabbagetown

In another sign of Cabbagetown becoming an artistic centre of the city, the venerable Heinl musical instruments store has recently moved into downtown Toronto’s eastern neighbourhood.

“We like the neighbourhood very much,” says Andreas Salewski, a manager at George Heinl and Company. “It is a historical part of Toronto and our business dealing with rare and antique violins, I think, complements and fits in with the atmosphere of the area nicely.”

Heinl has moved to a Victorian house at 227 Carlton St., west of Parliament Street, filling its three storeys with showcase and practice rooms, offering sales and servicing of antique instruments in the violin family.

The store joins other creative institutions in the area, like the Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre, the School of Canadian Contemporary Dance and the Winchester Street Theatre, among other art venues and projects.

After 60 years at its Church Street location, Heinl had to move due to a condo development.

It should bring more musicians into the Cabbagetown area to use the services and products of the store. Heinl has been serving some of the top musicians in Canada since 1926.

“We are one of a handful of violin shops in North America to deal in and restore antique instruments of the violin family,” Salewski says. “We look forward to creating music, have a thriving business, and bring many musicians and instrument connoisseurs into the Cabbagetown area.”

The family-owned business also imports strings, parts, accessories and high-quality commercial instruments for students up to accomplished players, as well as servicing the needs of the professional community.

Salewski calls Heinl a people-oriented company that aims to embrace the fabric and ambience of the surrounding businesses and restaurants, and becoming a part of the community.

“We look forward to having many happy successful years here.”

