How to enjoy Valentine’s Day 2021 in Toronto

The latest lockdown may have changed your plans for 2021 but you can still celebrate this Valentine’s Day while staying home and staying safe.

From online speed dating to ordering a special dinner for two, there is something for everyone to do in the comfort of their own home.

Take-Out Specials

La Latina, 150 Eglinton Ave. East

Too busy to cook? Save time and support local businesses by pre-ordering from the popular midtown restaurant La Latina, located at 150 Eglinton Avenue East, unit 105. This special includes a four course steak dinner for two, with a vegetarian option available.

Their menu also offers fairly priced bottles of wine from around the world. This special is sure to complete a romantic Valentine’s dinner at home.

Schedule your pick up online.

Eataly, 55 Bloor St. West

Let Eataly cook for you, with specials starting Feb. 11. The popular Yorkville-area Italian restaurant is offering a ready-to-heat, multi-course meal for two. As always, Eataly is offering authentic Italian cuisine including bruschetta, risotto, porcini and more.

Eataly’s market has got you covered for more than just groceries. You can shop for flowers, chocolate, and cards to ensure you don’t forget anything for that special someone.

Visit their website to plan your special day.

Drake Commissary, 128 Sterling Rd.

If you want to start your day of right, Drake Commissary is offering breakfast in bed meals. You have the option of gluten free pancakes or a bottle of sparkling rose and Mode du Chocolat bark.

For dinner, this award-winning restaurant in the Junction area is offering 3-course, gluten free meals available for pick up starting February 13. Reheating instructions are included and a bottle of Starving Artists red or white wines can be added for the low price of $15.

Place your take out order at online.

Interactive Online Events

Valentine’s Day Virtual Dance Social for Singles

A free, online Bachata lesson will guarantee you some action this Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Toronto Dating Hub and Steps Dance studio, you can learn some new moves while meeting local singles.

This virtual dance lesson is free and suitable for everyone. There will also be a chance to mingle with the other participants and find matches.

Register at online.

My Valentine Bash, Virtual Speed Dating

If you are single and between the ages of 24 and 38, virtual speed dating may be your answer to ensuring you have a Valentine for 2022.

The Be My Valentine Bash is a virtual speed-dating event hosted by speedtorontodating.com which allows you to meet eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in your area. You will be able to privately chat with a new dater every seven-to-eight minutes and will be sent your matches by end of night. Best of all you, don’t have to wear a mask and can put your entire best face forward.

Plan your date now at the website.

Aphrodisiac V-day Cooking Class

If you want to plan the perfect night at home for your loved one Appetite 4 Seduction has got you covered. This online cooking class will prepare you to impress your partner with your new found cooking and hosting skills.

This interactive class will teach you to prepare a three-course meal of asparagus with hollandaise sauce, penne pasta and a Parmesan cheese sauce and chocolate lava cake with ice cream for desert. Vegan and gluten free recipes are available.

Before the class you will be supplied with lists of cooking ingredients, kitchen utensils and a romantic playlist to make sure you are completely ready. Not only will you become a better chef, you will become a better host with a pre-class video “How to Set the Table to Stimulate Romance.”

Book your spot today at the Appetite 4 Seduction site.

