Images released of group sought in Annex robbery investigation

Police are looking for as many as eight people after party-goers leaving an Annex address were allegedly robbed and assaulted a week ago.

Security camera images were released yesterday by police who are asking for help in identifying the group of young men shown in the pictures.

People leaving a party near St. George Street and Prince Arthur avenues on Oct. 26 shortly before 1 a.m. were allegedly stopped by a group of six to eight who asked about their cell phones and snatched the phones from their hands.

Anyone who resisted was threatened, one victim was stabbed, and one was struck in the head by a blunt object, police say.

Descriptions of three of the males in the group have been released by police. All three are described as black, clean shaven and age 18 to 20.

One is further described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, having a thin build and having brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Blue Jays hat, a black and grey Roots hoodie, light blue jeans and blue runners.

Another is said to be 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, to wear eye glasses and to have a thin build, black bushy hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, a black ball cap, blue jeans and white runners.

A third is also described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, having a thin build and having brown eyes.. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, grey jeans, a black hoodie and white runners.

