Kitchener man arrested seven months after alleged Cabbagetown murder

A Kitchener, Ont. man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man in South Cabbagetown about seven months ago.

Police say they were called to 251 Sherbourne St. on Dec. 22, 2019 at about 4:30 p.m. in response to a call for unknown trouble. Officers found a man with “obvious injuries” who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic. Police released an undated photo of Dolic.

Yesterday, officers arrested James Jerry Noseworthy, 52, of Kitchener.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is to appear in court today.

