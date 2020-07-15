Kitchener man arrested seven months after alleged Cabbagetown murder
52-year-old faces second-degree murder charge for December 2019 death
A Kitchener, Ont. man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man in South Cabbagetown about seven months ago.
Police say they were called to 251 Sherbourne St. on Dec. 22, 2019 at about 4:30 p.m. in response to a call for unknown trouble. Officers found a man with “obvious injuries” who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic. Police released an undated photo of Dolic.
Yesterday, officers arrested James Jerry Noseworthy, 52, of Kitchener.
He has been charged with second-degree murder.
He is to appear in court today.
