Cabbagetown man allegedly murdered by Kitchener man
Toronto Police ALLEGED VICTIM: Dalibor Dolic, 55, in undated photo released by police.
Kitchener man arrested seven months after alleged Cabbagetown murder

52-year-old faces second-degree murder charge for December 2019 death

A Kitchener, Ont. man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man in South Cabbagetown about seven months ago.

Police say they were called to 251 Sherbourne St. on Dec. 22, 2019 at about 4:30 p.m. in response to a call for unknown trouble. Officers found a man with “obvious injuries” who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Dalibor Dolic. Police released an undated photo of Dolic.

Yesterday, officers arrested James Jerry Noseworthy, 52, of Kitchener.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is to appear in court today.

Posted: Jul 15 2020 9:27 am
