Man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in O’Keefe Lane shooting

A 21-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder two weeks after police released images of a man sought in the investigation of a homicide a block north of Dundas Square.

Two weeks ago police released dramatic video of an altercation between two males in a laneway in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old male, as well as a security camera image of a man they were seeking.

Police called the unidentified man a suspect in the March 21 homicide at O’Keefe Lane and Gould Street. He was alleged to have shot the victim with a handgun during the altercation.

Police and paramedics responded to calls of gunshots in the area at 7:41 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Mamadou Drame, 25, of Toronto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was reported to have fled north on O’Keefe Lane to Gerrard Street. He was described at the time as in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, being of medium build, and wearing thick, black-framed glasses.

Lashshantee Keslow, 21, of Toronto, was arrested on June 24 and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

He was to appear in court this morning.

