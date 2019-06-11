Man arrested after ‘corrosive substance’ tossed at family

A man has been charged three days after a bottle of a “corrosive substance” was thrown at a family walking on Clinton Street, just north of Bloor Street, police report.

A man and woman were walking with their infant baby on June 6 afternoon when a man riding a bicycle allegedly approached them and threw a bottle with a corrosive substance at the family. The family was struck and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a call about the incident at about 4:29 p.m. The next day police released an image of a cyclist who was being sought in their investigation of the assault with a deadly weapon.

The cyclist was reported to have fled the area “screaming and yelling,” travelling westward on Bloor Street, then possibly southbound on Grace Street.

He was described as male, white, with wavy blond hair. He was said to be wearing a baseball hat with a red maple leaf logo, dark sweater with a red shirt underneath and beige cargo shorts. He was last seen carrying a black Uber eats backpack, riding on a black mountain-style bicycle.

On June 9 at 3:45 p.m., police arrested Massimo Ionno, 45, of Toronto. He has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of administering a noxious substance and three counts of public mischief.

He appeared in court on June 10.

About this article: