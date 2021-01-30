Streeter

police car in laneway where shooting took place
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter LANEWAY SHOOTING: Police have cordoned off the lane where a fatal shooting is thought to have taken place, close to a Rosedale-area playground and field.
Man killed, woman critically injured in North Rosedale laneway shooting

Reports of gunshots brought police to affluent area at 8 p.m. yesterday

A shooting in a North Rosedale laneway yesterday evening has left one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.

Officers found a man and woman suffering from wounds after responding to calls for the sound of gunshots near Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m., Insp. Kathy Stephenson told media at the scene two hours later.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shell casings were found off Mathersfield in a laneway where police think the shooting occurred, Stephenson said.

A light-coloured vehicle has been reported fleeing the area, she said. No description of suspects is available yet.

The police homicide unit is investigating and officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Police started tweeting about the shooting at 8:19 p.m., first indicating “a man lying on the ground” and “possibly 2 victims.” This was later updated to confirming the shooting, finding two victims and pronouncing the man dead.

A “large police presence” on the scene was reported, as homicide detectives took over the case.

Mathersfield is a residential street between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road, just south of the railways tracks that separate the neighbourhoods of Rosedale from Summerhill, although this area is often considered part of Summerhill. The streets are lined with large homes in this affluent area.

The laneway cordoned off by police runs behind houses on the northern loop of Mathersfield next to the railway barrier and close to the Pricefield Road playground, basketball court and playing field.

laneway shooting area next to house on Mathersfield
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterBLOCKED OFF: The laneway where the shooting is thought to have taken place runs behind large houses on Mathersfield Drive.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

It is believed to the fourth homicide in Toronto so far this year.

