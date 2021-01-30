Man killed, woman critically injured in North Rosedale laneway shooting

A shooting in a North Rosedale laneway yesterday evening has left one person dead and another in critical condition, police say.

Officers found a man and woman suffering from wounds after responding to calls for the sound of gunshots near Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m., Insp. Kathy Stephenson told media at the scene two hours later.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues after ad

Shell casings were found off Mathersfield in a laneway where police think the shooting occurred, Stephenson said.

A light-coloured vehicle has been reported fleeing the area, she said. No description of suspects is available yet.

The police homicide unit is investigating and officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Police started tweeting about the shooting at 8:19 p.m., first indicating “a man lying on the ground” and “possibly 2 victims.” This was later updated to confirming the shooting, finding two victims and pronouncing the man dead.

A “large police presence” on the scene was reported, as homicide detectives took over the case.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Summerhill Av

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– located 2 victims: 1 male, 1 female

– @TorontoMedics o/s – adult male pronounced deceased o/s, adult female taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by emergency run

– will update#GO185744

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 30, 2021

Mathersfield is a residential street between Yonge Street and Mt. Pleasant Road, just south of the railways tracks that separate the neighbourhoods of Rosedale from Summerhill, although this area is often considered part of Summerhill. The streets are lined with large homes in this affluent area.

The laneway cordoned off by police runs behind houses on the northern loop of Mathersfield next to the railway barrier and close to the Pricefield Road playground, basketball court and playing field.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

It is believed to the fourth homicide in Toronto so far this year.

About this article: