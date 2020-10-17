Suspect sought in Yorkville and Annex break-in spree

Security camera images have been released by police to help identify a suspect in break-ins over the past six weeks in the Yorkville and Annex areas.

Police are running several break-and-enter investigations into incidents that took place between Sept. 8 and Oct. 14, they said in a news release today.

In all incidents, a man allegedly broke into residences in the area, and in three cases he reportedly fled after being confronted by homeowners.

Items appear to have been stolen in at least two cases.

Police have reported details on five alleged break-ins:

On Sept. 8 at 7:05 p.m., a man broke into a residence in near Yorkville Avenue and Hazelton Avenue, was confronted by the homeowner, and fled on foot.

On the same day at 8:45 p.m., a man broke into a residence near Avenue Road and Webster Avenue, stole a laptop computer, was confronted by the homeowner and fled on foot.

On Sept. 5, at 1 p.m., a man broke into a residence near Huron Street and Bernard Avenue, ransacked the area, left personal items behind, and left on foot.

On Sept. 19, between 1 and 4 p.m., a man broke into a residence near St. George Street and Bernard Avenue, ransacked the place, and stole electronics, jewellery, and ladies clothing before fleeing on foot.

On Oct. 14, between 5:50 and 9:40 a.m., a man broke into a residence near Huron Street and Bernard Avenue, was confronted by the homeowner, and fled on foot.

Police seek assistance

The man is described as black, having an athletic build, wearing a black hooded sweater with writing on the back, and khaki-coloured pants.

Investigators say they believe the man in the security images they’ve released is responsible for the break-and-enters.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

