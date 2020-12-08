Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Alleged manslaughter victim
Toronto Police SUDDEN DEATH: Police have released this picture of Danielle Stephanie Warriner, 43, who died at Toronto Western Hospital after an incident at Toronto General Hospital.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Manslaughter charged in ‘sudden death’ at hospital

Woman's death at Toronto Western followed two weeks after 'interaction' with security guards at Toronto General

0 Comment , , ,

Two people have been arrested after an investigation into what police call a “sudden death” was launched two weeks after an incident May 11 at Toronto General Hospital.

TGH security guards had a “physical interaction” with a patient, who went into medical distress during the incident, police said in a news released today.

But it was at Toronto Western Hospital on May 27 that the 43-year-old patient was pronounced dead, and the investigation began the next day, according to the police chronology.

Story continues after ad

The deceased has been identified as Danielle Stephanie Warriner, 43, of Toronto and her picture released.

On Nov. 30, Amanda Rojas-Silva, 42, of Stouffville and Shane Hutley, 35, of Brougham were arrested, police said.

Both face charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

They are to appear in court on Dec. 15.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Dec 8 2020 4:46 pm
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Man charged for kicking parking enforcement car

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man charged for kicking parking enforcement car
Wanted for first-degree murder

Man, 35, charged with murder after 59-year-old dies of injuries

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Man, 35, charged with murder after 59-year-old dies of injuries

Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: June 2019

Streeter staff Comments Off on Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: June 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *