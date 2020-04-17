Streeter

33 Rosehill highrise
Rodger Burnside/Streeter FATAL FIRE: Highrise on Rosehill Ave. was site of a fire that left one dead on April 14.
One fatality in Rosehill Avenue apartment fire

Firefighters found person when putting out blaze in 29-storey building

Firefighters found one person dead when a two-alarm fire was put out in a 29-storey highrise building in Deer Park on April 14.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident and no details have been released yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

Toronto Fire Services were called to 33 Rosehill Avenue, east of Yonge Street near St. Clair Avenue East, at 8:35 a.m. after a caller reported seeing flames shooting from a balcony, public information officer Capt. David Eckerman said.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke pouring from the northeast of the building and called for a second alarm.

In the process of extinguishing the blaze, they found one person, Eckeman said. Paramedics attended and rushed the person to hospital but they were declared dead.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

33 Rosehill entrance
Rodger Burnside/StreeterGROUND LEVEL: The entrance to 33 Rosehill Avenue highrise where fire had taken place several days earlier.

It was the first of two fatalities in fires in Toronto within 12 hours.

Firefighters also found a body after a fire was put out in an East York bungalow the next morning.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg expressed condolences for both fatalities on Twitter.

