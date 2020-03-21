Streeter

Alexei Malakhov/Streeter ONE WORD SAYS IT ALL: Snakes & Lattes Midtown plays on the name of a certain board game, though you can't play it there for now.
Photos show how local businesses are handling the crisis

More scenes from our roving photographer

Streeter’s in-house photographer Alexei Malakhov is mainly out of the house these days. He’s observing all the public health advice to maintain social distance and so on, but he’s determined to document in photos how the local communities are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s he’s collected some of his shots showing the response of small businesses, which we’re presenting here with a couple of other shots our staff have picked up:

Alexei Malakhov/StreeterSAFE CASHIERING: Staff at Home Hardware on Parliament Street are protected both by masks and a protective shield for cashiers.
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterGROUNDED: The most definitive response may be that of Jet Fuel Coffee Shop at 519 Parliament St., which has been boarded up in a bid to control the virus spread. Owners have announced the temporary closure on their Facebook page.
STREETER STAFFCLASSIC: The play on great old movie quote makes sense on the marquee for the Beach’s popular Fox Theatre on Queen Street East. But, c’mon people, can’t someone buy them an S?
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterSTAND-OUT: You can still get your fancy food at the 40-year-old Epicure Shop on Parliament, but you’ll have to take it home to eat it.
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterTODAY’S SPECIAL, DRINKING AT HOME: “Alice’s Place” on Parliament is serving up…, well, nothing it appears. The famed karaoke bar is closed until the pandemic blows over.
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterBEER TO GO: The dining room at Granite Brewery at Eglinton Avenue
East and Mt. Pleasant Road is closed for eating and drinking, but its craft beer store still offers cans, kegs and food for takeout.
STREETER STAFFCOFFEE WORTH WAITING FOR: Remarkable Bean in the Beaches has a line of customers waiting to get in to place their takeout order.

