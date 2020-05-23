Streeter

Police chase vehicle after home window taken out by gunfire

High-speed pursuit from Wychwood area to College Street called off for public safety

Police pursued a vehicle until having to give up the chase after gunfire was reported near Christie Street and Lambertlodge Avenue in the Wychwood area early this morning.

Officers called to the scene after midnight reported finding shell casings and were told by witnesses a residential window had been shot out, according to a series of police tweets starting at 12:53 a.m.

They were also told of a dark-coloured sedan speeding away. Police reported finding the vehicle and pursuing it.

But after a brief pursuit with the vehicle travelling at high speeds, the chase was called off “due to public safety,” police said.

The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Shaw Street at College Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Posted: May 23 2020 1:02 pm
