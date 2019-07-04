Police seek three after robbery in Yonge-St. Clair coffee shop

Police have released images yesterday of three people being sought in the investigation of a robbery four months ago in a coffee shop near St. Clair Avenue East and Yonge Street.

The images are from security camera footage taken after a woman was robbed while sitting in the coffee shop on March 12.

The images show two males at a convenience store in the Deer Park Road and St. Clair Avenue West area, where the victim’s stolen bank cards were apparently used. Another picture shows a woman who police say had been with a man who robbed the coffee shop patron.

At about 7:25 p.m. that day, the victim was sitting alone in the shop studying, when an unknown man and woman walked into the coffee shop from its Yonge Street entrance, police report.

The man walked behind the victim, shoved her forward and grabbed her jacket, before the two fled.

The victim reportedly chased the man north on Yonge Street, while the woman who had been with him ran south on Yonge.

Later, when the victim’s bank cards were used at the convenience store, the man who had allegedly carried out the robbery was seen to be accompanied by another, older man.

The younger man is described by police as 18 to 20 years old, having short brown hair, and being clean shaven. He was shown wearing a shiny black jacket, black zipper sweater, dark blue jeans rolled up at the bottom, and black skater-type shoes.

The woman with him is described as 18 to 20 years old and having brown or black hair mid-back length. She was wearing a black jacket, red running shoes, and a black backpack.

The older man is described as 50 to 60 years old, with white or grey hair, rectangular rim glasses. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a grey and black patterned jacket.

