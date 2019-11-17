Santa still a hit as he flies into town by a new route

Santa Claus brought his annual parade to town this afternoon, but if he was worried the new route he was taking into downtown Toronto might throw off his young fans, he needn’t have been. Thousands of kids and their parents lined the streets starting at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street, in the northeast corner of Central Toronto.

Many of them wore Rudolph’s red nose to help light Santa’s way.

In previous years, floats and marchers had gathered at Christie Pits to begin the route along Broor Street West.

Story continues below ad

The 115th edition of the parade this year is said to be the biggest ever held in Toronto — with 34 floats and 20 marching bands.

That’s saying something, since Toronto’s Santa Claus Parade has already been known as the largest kids’ parade in North America, not to mention the largest outdoor entertainment event in Canada.

The parade got underway by 1 p.m. and quickly moved west along Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent, then south on the east side of the crescent and the northbound lanes of University Avenue, and on into downtown.

This is being written and posted while the parade is continuing. We’ll have more shortly.

About this article: