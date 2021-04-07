Second murder arrest in Rosedale laneway shooting
Another 20-year-old charged after homicide investigation of January shooting
A homicide investigation has yielded a second arrest for first-degree murder, about two months after a shooting in a north Rosedale laneway left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.
Police say their homicide investigation led to the latest arrest yesterday, a week after the first arrest and more than two months after the shooting.
Officers were called to a laneway running beside and behind houses on Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and found a wounded man and woman. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The deceased was identified as Sirac Tesfay, 23, of Toronto.
Arrested on March 30 was Henok Mesgena, 20, of Toronto, who was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Facing the same charges now is Lee-Davis Rurimirije, 20. He appeared in court April 6.
About this article: