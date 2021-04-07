Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Mathersfield laneway police car
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter HOMICIDE: Police investigation of a shooting in a Rosedale laneway has resulted in two first-degree murder charges.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Second murder arrest in Rosedale laneway shooting

Another 20-year-old charged after homicide investigation of January shooting

0 Comment , , , , ,

A homicide investigation has yielded a second arrest for first-degree murder, about two months after a shooting in a north Rosedale laneway left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Police say their homicide investigation led to the latest arrest yesterday, a week after the first arrest and more than two months after the shooting.

Officers were called to a laneway running beside and behind houses on Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and found a wounded man and woman. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues after ad

The deceased was identified as Sirac Tesfay, 23, of Toronto.

Arrested on March 30 was Henok Mesgena, 20, of Toronto, who was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Facing the same charges now is Lee-Davis Rurimirije, 20. He appeared in court April 6.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 7 2021 9:00 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Site of human remains found on George Street

Human remains on George Street identified as missing woman

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Human remains on George Street identified as missing woman

Security camera footage released in sex assault investigation

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Security camera footage released in sex assault investigation
Storefronts smashed by driver

Leaside storefronts smashed in rampage by car

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Leaside storefronts smashed in rampage by car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *