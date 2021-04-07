Second murder arrest in Rosedale laneway shooting

A homicide investigation has yielded a second arrest for first-degree murder, about two months after a shooting in a north Rosedale laneway left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Police say their homicide investigation led to the latest arrest yesterday, a week after the first arrest and more than two months after the shooting.

Officers were called to a laneway running beside and behind houses on Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 and found a wounded man and woman. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues after ad

The deceased was identified as Sirac Tesfay, 23, of Toronto.

Arrested on March 30 was Henok Mesgena, 20, of Toronto, who was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Facing the same charges now is Lee-Davis Rurimirije, 20. He appeared in court April 6.

About this article: