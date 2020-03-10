Students, staff at Rosedale school warned of coronavirus exposure

Students and staff at Whitney Junior Public School are being asked to monitor their own health after a person who visited the school tested positive for coronavirus.

A letter was issued to the school community by Toronto’s medical health officer Dr. Eileen de Villa yesterday, stating the individual who visited the school on March 4 did not have any symptoms on that day but has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said the board is aware of the case at the Rosedale school.

“The school will remain open,” Bird said. “Caretakers have been tirelessly cleaning all surfaces of the school from doorknobs to handrails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The board is not identifying the person who tested positive except to say it was not a member of staff or the student body.

In the letter to the school community de Villa advised the community to monitor any symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, and diarrhea until March 18.

Whitney Junior Public School is at 119 Rosedale Heights Dr. southeast of St. Clair Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road in the Moore Park northern half of the Rosedale community,

“It’s frightening!” said school neighbour Sam McDaniel, 33, interviewed in the area. “It keeps me on the edge and always has me wondering when will this epidemic come to an end.”

Those who experience any of the symptoms listed above are asked to contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.

