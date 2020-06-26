Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Police investiogating scene where man stabbed
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter FATAL STABBING: Police are investigating the scene in St. James Town just off Wellesley Street East where a man was killed late June 25 evening.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Three-person fight ends with one fatally stabbed, police say

Police called to Ontario and Wellesley streets, find man unresponsive on ground

0 Comment , , , ,

One person was stabbed to death in a fight among three people late last night in the St. James Town and Cabbagetown area, police report.

Officers arriving at Ontario Street and Wellesley Street East at 11:34 p.m. found a man on the ground unresponsive and in life-threatening condition, according to police on social media.

Man stabbed
Toronto {oliceVICTIM: Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts.

Three people had been reported fighting, witnesses said, and the victim was allegedly stabbed.

Medics rushed to the scene and the man was taken to hospital on an emergency run but was pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts, 30, of Toronto, according to a police press release June 26 at noon.

Suspect fled

The person suspected of the stabbing had reportedly fled before police arrived.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and homicide investigators have been called in.

The site blocked off with yellow caution tape, where police have been looking for evidence this morning, is the St. James Town laneway and parkette beside the Sunny Green fruit and vegetable store on the north side of Wellesley.

Police cars where man stabbed
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterON GUARD: Police protect the site on Wellesley Street where a man was stabbed the previous night.

 

This story has been updated from an earlier published version with information about the victim’s identity as released by police.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 26 2020 10:46 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Woman murdered in Leaside

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Woman murdered in Leaside
Kalen Schlatter and alleged victim Tess Richey

Man, 21, charged with Tess Richey murder

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Man, 21, charged with Tess Richey murder

Man wanted for early-morning sex assault in Rosedale

Shawn Star Comments Off on Man wanted for early-morning sex assault in Rosedale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *