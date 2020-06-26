Three-person fight ends with one fatally stabbed, police say

One person was stabbed to death in a fight among three people late last night in the St. James Town and Cabbagetown area, police report.

Officers arriving at Ontario Street and Wellesley Street East at 11:34 p.m. found a man on the ground unresponsive and in life-threatening condition, according to police on social media.

STABBING:

Ontario St + Wellesley St E

* 11:34 pm *

– 3 people fighting

– 1 man now on ground unresponsive

– Reports he’s been stabbed

– Suspect has fled

– Police have found victim

– Medics rushed to scene

– Injuries are life threatening#GO1173382

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 26, 2020

Three people had been reported fighting, witnesses said, and the victim was allegedly stabbed.

Medics rushed to the scene and the man was taken to hospital on an emergency run but was pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts, 30, of Toronto, according to a police press release June 26 at noon.

Suspect fled

The person suspected of the stabbing had reportedly fled before police arrived.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and homicide investigators have been called in.

The site blocked off with yellow caution tape, where police have been looking for evidence this morning, is the St. James Town laneway and parkette beside the Sunny Green fruit and vegetable store on the north side of Wellesley.

This story has been updated from an earlier published version with information about the victim’s identity as released by police.

