Police searched for driver
Streeter File Photo MANHUNT: Police sought a vehicle driver near the Don River after a car was stopped at River Street and Dundas Street West.
Vehicle driver arrested on firearm charges after fleeing on foot into Don Valley

Police and canines searched near Don River, found apparently wet man

A 21-year-old faces firearm-related and other charges when a vehicle stop near Regent Park led to a collision and a midnight manhunt on foot in the Don Valley.

The vehicle driver was arrested and taken to hospital for observation after a long search found the man who appeared to be wet, possibly from the Don River, police said yesterday.

The incident began on Feb. 28 at about 12:24 a.m. as officers investigated a vehicle with two occupants near River Street and Dundas Street West.

Police allege the driver had no identification and gave a false name which was the name of a wanted person. Advised of this, the driver tried to drive away but became involved in a collision, police said.

The driver allegedly fled on foot into the ravine near the Don River, while the passenger remained with the vehicle and cooperated with officers.

A lengthy search, including the use of canine units, located the apparently wet man and a firearm, police said.

Victor Kazibwe, 21, of Toronto, faces 11 criminal charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a prohibited firearm without a licence or registration, failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He appeared in court the same day.

Posted: Mar 3 2021 9:35 am
