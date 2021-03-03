Vehicle driver arrested on firearm charges after fleeing on foot into Don Valley

A 21-year-old faces firearm-related and other charges when a vehicle stop near Regent Park led to a collision and a midnight manhunt on foot in the Don Valley.

The vehicle driver was arrested and taken to hospital for observation after a long search found the man who appeared to be wet, possibly from the Don River, police said yesterday.

The incident began on Feb. 28 at about 12:24 a.m. as officers investigated a vehicle with two occupants near River Street and Dundas Street West.

Police allege the driver had no identification and gave a false name which was the name of a wanted person. Advised of this, the driver tried to drive away but became involved in a collision, police said.

The driver allegedly fled on foot into the ravine near the Don River, while the passenger remained with the vehicle and cooperated with officers.

A lengthy search, including the use of canine units, located the apparently wet man and a firearm, police said.

Victor Kazibwe, 21, of Toronto, faces 11 criminal charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a prohibited firearm without a licence or registration, failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He appeared in court the same day.

